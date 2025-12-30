Capital Region Mourns the Loss of Father, Husband, Officer

The Capital Region is mourning the loss of Jan Michael Mika Jr., a lifelong Albany resident, devoted husband and father, and a proud member of the Albany Police Department, who passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 48.

Sadly, I received a call before Christmas from a friend of mine who had worked with Jan for many years. My buddy, not known for showing much emotion, was choking back tears as he tried to wrap his head around losing such a valued member of the police force and the community.

Our thoughts are with Jan’s family, friends, and colleagues during this tough time.

Jan, with his wife and two children. Photo: GoFundMe.com

Family Man, Loving Husband

Jan was many things to many people, but above all, he was a family man. He was a loving husband to his wife Stehle and a deeply devoted father to Ryan and Peyton, who were the center of his world.

Whether he was cheering from the stands as a hockey or baseball dad, coaching softball or jiu-jitsu, or simply spending time with his kids, Jan poured everything he had into being there for them.

Born and raised in Albany, Jan attended St. Catherine of Siena School, Christian Brothers Academy, and graduated from The College of Saint Rose with a degree in Criminal Justice.

He went on to serve the community as a police officer, a role he carried with pride, seriousness, and honor. Those who worked alongside him describe a man who always had his fellow officers’ backs and took immense pride in serving his city.

Jan will be missed.

Photo: Albany Police

Funeral Services this Week

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany. Jan’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, December 31, at 9:30 a.m., with full departmental honors.

GoFundMe Started to Support the Family

A GoFundMe was created to support Stehle, Ryan, and Peyton after the heartbreaking loss of their beloved husband and father, and any support is deeply appreciated.

Talk to Someone

If you or someone you love is going through a difficult time, please know that help is available and that reaching out matters. In the U.S., you can call or text 988 to reach a lifeline and connect with trained counselors 24/7.

Sometimes it’s as simple as checking in, listening without judgment, or encouraging someone to talk to a professional. You don’t need the perfect words; just showing up can make a difference.