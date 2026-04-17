It seems impossible to stop the AI bubble from growing these days. It's infiltrated every part of our lives: school, work, advertising, etc.

It's now going to be a major part of the New York state government...

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What Will This Ai Be Used For?

After a successful trial on 1,200 New York State employees, the state has agreed to adopt InnovateUS statewide. This program helps those in the Public Sector learn more about the moral and ethical dangers behind AI, as well as how to properly use the tool to streamline their workflow.

A woman thinking about AI Credit: Canva loading...

The program has already trained over 200,000 employees in the Public Sector in 50 states and 80 countries. All that to say: It Works.

Alongside the program, employees will be given access to AI Pro tool, a secure generative AI assistant, which will allow them to test, try, and work with the technology to become more familiar with how they can use it in their work life.

Will This Work?

We've seen programs like this before. St. Bonaventure University recently began a new "AI Literacy" course for incoming students that follows the same ideas.

The State of New York's plan is a little more thought out. After the test program, 75% of participants reported saving time due to the AI tool, 90% improved their understanding of the tech, and 86% felt that they wanted to continue using AI Pro once the pilot run was over.

For better or for worse, AI is here to stay, but at least our Government is taking control of the tech, and not letting it spiral to a point where we can't control it.

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