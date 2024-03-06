Back in July of 2023, a popular diner and ice cream spot open for sixty-plus years went on the market. The original owners were hoping to find someone who would carry on the name and the establishment. It has new owners and a plan.

Cappie's Drive-in in Amsterdam announced on its Facebook page that they have sold the business and are excited for the customers and the new owners to reopen.

According to the post on Facebook, the new owners Peter Michailidis, Kevin Tiefenwerth, and Robert Dicker said of the Cappie's takeover,

We understand the special place Cappie's holds in the hearts of the local community and visitors alike, and we are committed to honoring its rich history while bringing fresh energy and ideas that will only add to the overall Cappie's experience. Rest assured, your favorite drive-in is in great hands. Our passion for exceptional food, outstanding service, and creating unforgettable experiences matches the legacy built by the previous owners.

The new owners go on to say that they will keep the favorites on the menu including homemade ice cream, burgers, and everything in between. They vow to serve the homestyle meals that the customers have come to cherish.

They also explain that they will be making changes and are excited to have updates and surprises. The new owners say they want your feedback!

Above all, we believe that the heart and soul of any successful institution lies in its incredible community. Therefore, we invite you to share your thoughts, suggestions, and ideas. Your feedback will play a crucial role in helping us shape Cappie's into an even better destination for all.