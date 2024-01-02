After 4 Year Absence, Movies Are Coming Back To Wilton Mall

After closing during the pandemic, the cinema at the Wilton Mall is planning to reopen in the new year.

Looking back now it is still hard to fathom how much the pandemic altered our lives. A few things will remain changed forever, because regardless of the pandemic, they added convenience to daily life. Things like remote working capabilities and curbside pick-up everywhere are here to stay!

That said, most of what we loved about our pre-pandemic lifestyle slowly returned to normal. That included getting back out to see movies how they were meant to be experienced - on the big screen! That cinema experience will now be returning to the Wilton Mall.

Wilton Mall Movie Theater To Reopen This Winter

According to a News 10 story, the theater formerly known as Bow Tie Cinema will be reopening in the new year under a new name. Scene One Entertainment, which also now owns and operates Huck Finn's Playland in Albany and Scene ONe Movie Land in Schenectady, plans to reopen the Wilton Mall cinema in February under the name Scene One Cinemas.

