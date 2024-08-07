After 25 Years, Family-Style Italian Restaurant in Albany Suddenly Closes

Popular Italian Chain on Wolf Road is Closed

A popular American restaurant chain that served family-style Italian food on Wolf Road in Colonie has suddenly closed.

I've only eaten at Bucca di Beppo a few times, but I must say, I liked the decor, energy, and their trademark "family-style" way of serving Italian meals. Oh, and the food was pretty darn good, too.

On Monday, I was bummed to learn on an Albany Reddit thread that after 25 years, it had been suddenly closed.

The Redditor, who claims they worked there back in 2019, went recently with friends and posted about his disappointing visit to Buca, saying:

"After almost 25 years of serving the public huge family-style meals, Buca di Beppo has locked its doors. Its eclectic decor was always enjoyed, some of which were serious conversation starters. If you’ve been there, you’ll never forget the “wine room” or the Pope table in the back. I worked at Buca from September 2019 until today and we are all very shocked that this has happened. Our small crew of about 12-15 people went in today to “un-Buca” the store and it’s all just so sad...I guess now we’re just left to wait and see what happens to the property."

Buca di Beppo is an American restaurant chain specializing in Italian-American food. The name roughly translates as "Joe's small place" from Italian. The chain has about 81 establishments and has been a subsidiary of Planet Hollywood since 2008.

Buca di Beppo's food is served family-style, with each item served à la carte and shared among the dining party. Some locations also have a lunch menu featuring individual-sized portions.

