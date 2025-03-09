Massive Retailer Nationwide Closures Underway, Including 7 New York Stores

Another national retailer has begun closing locations in New York as part of a restructuring plan.

Over the past few years, how consumers shop and buy goods has been evolving at light speed. This has drastically affected many national and local retail chains and how they approach the brick-and-mortar side of their business.

A flurry of business closings has affected the Capital Region, especially national retail and restaurant chains.

Over the past 12 months, numerous retail chains including JOANN, Big Lots, and many more have announced bankruptcies and store closures. Some have closed everywhere, while a few have managed to keep some stores open through restructuring.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Nationwide & New York Store Closures

In the case of Advance Auto Parts, the good news is it's the latter. Back in November, the auto parts retail chain announced it would close 700 of its 4,700 US stores as part of a financial restructuring to improve performance amidst dwindling consumer demand.

According to New York Upstate, Advance Auto has not announced a complete list of locations closing but at least 7 of its 200 stores in New York State have already shuttered including:

Buffalo (1833 Elmwood Avenue)

Port Chester (10 Mill Street)

Rochester (1028 North Clinton Avenue)

Rochester (1460 West Ridge Road)

Schenectady (1225 Curry Road)

Staten Island (2060 Foreset Avenue)

Watervliet (2nd Avenue)

Despite the 2 closings here in the Capital Region and the rest statewide, the good news for Advance Auto shoppers is there are still numerous other locations in the Empire State.

