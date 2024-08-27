Remember Frontier Town? Abandoned for 25 Years: A Heartwrenching Look
Once a major theme park in the Adirondacks, Frontier Town has been abandoned since 1998. Many kids, now adults, in the Capital Region, remember going to Frontier Town and being thrust back to the wild wild west but those are just distant memories.
The memories live on, but the property is run down. After 25-plus years, look at what beloved Frontier Town has become. Sad to think that this once was a bustling amusement park.
Run Down But Not Forgotten-Abandoned Frontier Town in the Adirondacks
One of my favorite memories is going to Frontier Town in the Adirondacks. We always loved it when we would hop on the train and robbers would come alongside on horseback and try to take over. The rodeo was also a lot of fun. We made some great memories at Frontier Town. It has sat abandoned since 1998 but some of the attractions, yet overgrown, are still standing. Thanks to Antiquity Echoes' amazing video you can see what once was Frontier Town.
Gallery Credit: Antiquity Echoes