A ‘Lot’ Changing In Queensbury As New Retailer Moves In

As one discount store closes, another is moving right in. Queensbury will be getting a popular retail chain store.

A new discount retailer is coming to Warren County, with plans to open in Queensbury in early 2025. This will be the first store in the area, giving locals another option for affordable shopping.

The upcoming store will be in the former Big Lots space at Glen Square, 751 Upper Glen Street in Queensbury. It will cover over 30,000 square feet and sit alongside other convenient shops like Tractor Supply Co., Aldi, and Dollar Tree. Right now, the closest location for this type of store is about 30 miles away in Ballston Spa.

Ocean State Job Lot, which operates 153 stores across the Northeast, is behind this new addition. This location will be its 16th store in New York and its first in Warren County, according to a press release.

District Team Leader, Pat Bridgett said,

We’re excited to open our 16th store in New York and our very first in Warren County. We look forward to bringing our vibrant, value-focused shopping experience to Queensbury early next year.

The store will create up to 50 jobs in the area, including supervisory, full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. The company offers competitive pay and benefits, including flexible hours, medical, vision, and dental insurance, profit participation, service awards, paid time off, a 401(k), and a 30% store discount.

Applications for full-time roles open in mid-November, with part-time hiring set to begin in early December.