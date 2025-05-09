Core Memory Unlocked in New Netflix Series

A core memory for many of us in the Capital Region was unlocked recently when a legendary landmark was referenced in the new Netflix series Four Seasons, starring Tina Fey, Will Forte, and Steve Carell.

Netflix's new dramedy, "The Four Seasons," debuted over the weekend. It centers around three middle-aged couples and their annual vacation get-togethers, exploring long-term relationships and friendship complexities.

The story unfolds across four seasons as the friends navigate midlife crises and challenges.

Guptill's Arena in Latham, NY, is home to the legendary teen nightclub, Secrets. Photo: Google Maps

S-S-S-S Secrets Gets Shout Out

In episode number four, "Jack," played by former SNL cast member Will Forte, brags about his dancing prowess, referring to a "B-Boy" hip-hop dance contest he won at a roller-skating arena with a club inside it called...wait for it: S-S-S-S-S SECRETS!

Secrets, a teen nightclub, was part of the legendary Guptill's Rollerskating Arena for over 40 years before the family shut it down permanently in 2020.

Things in the Capital Region are closer and dearer to us than the classic Secrets Nightclub radio ads, and I was fortunate to have played them 10s of thousands of times over the years.

Check Out the Clip Below

How can anyone forget: "NOOO Dresscode, You WILL get a little wet, not one but TWO water cannons, and a line around the building! S-S-S-S SECRETS!"

"Secrets Dance Club is mentioned in the new Netflix movie The Four Seasons, starring Tina Fey! This is super exciting!!! The clip is from the new Netflix Show The Four Seasons, starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte." Guptill's Rollerskating Arena, Facebook

