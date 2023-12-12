A Big Chunk Of Weekend’s $457M Powerball Won In Schenectady
Capital Region has 50K Powerball Winner
While nobody won the $457 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday evening, a few lucky New Yorkers did win sizable chunks of cash over the weekend, including a large prize from a ticket sold in Schenectady County.
According to the New York Lottery, there were no grand prize winners, but there was a lucky 1M dollar winner (that winning ticket was sold in Brooklyn), and two 50k winners.
The winning numbers from Saturday night's drawing were: 5, 25, 26, 40, 60 and 1.
Bourbon Street Grill, Schenectady
Of the 50K winners, one of them was sold at Bourbon Street Grill located at 2209 Central Ave in Schenectady. The other ticket was sold at the Forest Hills Deli Bagels Inc. on 112-10 Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills, NY which is about 2 and 1/2 hours south of Albany.
What are the Odds of Powerball?
According to the NY Lottery, the odds of hitting a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The game is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening.
The odds of winning $1M is 1 in 11 million and the $50K winners had odds of 1 in 900K.
The 50K prize is given out when you correctly get 5 of the 6 numbers + the Powerball.
Tonight's Powerball jackpot is expected to be worth over $477 million!
