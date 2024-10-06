The 9 Nostalgic Drive-Ins Near Albany New York; Which is Your Favorite?

There are at least 9 Nostalgic Drive-In Movie Theatres in the Capital Region

If you love nostalgia, there's no shortage of places that throw it back like we do here in Upstate New York.

From classic roller skating venues and storybook theme parks to 1950s-style ice cream shops, we have plenty to make you feel like a kid or a teenager again.

Near and dear to our hearts

Drive-ins are another thing we hold near and dear to our hearts in Upstate NY, and they're pretty bountiful. One might argue that Fall may be best for watching a movie under the stars!

There are nine seasonal drive-ins within an hour's drive of Albany. Some are more high-tech than others, but even the weathered ones are equally loved for their vintage charm.

Which one is your favorite?

Here's a breakdown of the 9 Capital Region Drive-In Movie Theatres and their opening date, weather permitting for the Spring and Summer of 2023. Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

