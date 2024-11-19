Man Hikes To 40 Year Old Wreck Hidden In The Catskill Mountains

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find.

You never know what you'll encounter hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, cliffs, and summits provide opportunities to experience fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.

The loss of life is sad, but what Keith Thomas stumbled upon in a remote Catskills area is fascinating.

Plane Crash of 1983

The Catskills are notorious for this type of find, and the plane wreckage that Thomas located at Stoppel Point dates back to a crash on Memorial Day in 1983.

From Naugatuck, CT, Thomas told us that he takes Fridays off from work to go on solo hikes, and he's been exploring the Catskills lately.

"I love finding stuff like this or anything abandoned," he said. "I try my hardest not to hike the same place twice...I don't know what I'm going to see."

Thomas said the terrain during his 9.5-mile hike was muddy, but that didn't stop him. "It was well worth it...I was glowing when I got off the trail!"

What happened at Stoppel Point back in 1983?

Sources say that on Thursday, May 26, 1983, 26-year-old Rex Miller took off in his Piper PA-28-140 (registration: N1316T) from Poughkeepsie, NY, at approximately 9:12 a.m., heading for Watertown, NY.

Before taking off, a flight school manager informed him that the weather was terrible, with poor visibility due to fog and overcast skies.

With a student certificate that the FAA had previously revoked for violations and no flight plan, Miller ignored the warning.

At approximately 9:48 a.m., his plane collided with trees at an elevation of roughly 3400 ft, at the top of mountainous terrain. After the initial impact, his aircraft continued about 500 ft. before stopping in a wooded area atop Stoppel Point.

Miller was the only passenger, and he did not survive the crash.

Photos and a Video Showing the Wreckage Below

