Leaf-Peeping in Upstate New York? See Which Spots are Tops in the USA

It's Not Too Late to Peep in Upstate New York

Do you live or travel in the Adirondacks, Berkshire, or the Catskill Mountains? You'll see many pockets where the leaves are showcasing their spectacular colors.

leaf-peeping in upstate New York, best places to leaf peep in Upstate New York, 518news, 518news loading...

Leaf-peeping in Upstate NY

Inevitably, most sightlines in Upstate New York will become an oasis of orange, yellow, and red hues in just a few short weeks, maybe even a month, and leaf-peeping here in the Northeast is a significant rite of passage.

From the California coast to New England and Vermont, these are the absolute best fall towns to travel to this leaf-peeping season - Country Living Magazine

Country Living Magazine

A recent article in Country Living Magazine listed 55 of the best towns in the US for leaf-peeping. At least 8 of them are either in Upstate New York or just a short drive from here, including 3 of the top 5!

So, if you're looking for a weekend retreat or a day trip on a lazy Sunday afternoon, you don't have to go too far to find some of the best leaf-peeping in the entire country.

8 Towns Near Upstate NY Ranked among USA's Best for Fall Foliage Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Fallellujah! 15 Absolute Truths about Fall if You Live in Upstate NY Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany