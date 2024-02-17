7th Attempt At Successful Restaurant in Clifton Park Space

There have been many different names of restaurants that have graced the sign outside of 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The last restaurant lasted just ten months. Now there is a new eatery that is going to give it a go. Will it stand the test of time?

The latest restaurant that occupied this space was The Painted Lemon. It was a sister restaurant of the same name that has a location in Connecticut. The Painted Lemon closed last October and was only open for ten months.

Other restaurants that tried to make it in the Clifton Park space were Zaika, Carmen’s, Nicole’s Italia II, and Brick Tavern & Grille. The original restaurant was the Conservatory Grille.

What Restaurant Is Next?

An Italian restaurant with a rich history in New York City's Little Italy will open its second location in this Clifton Park building. Sophia's Italian will be a sister location to Sophia's of Little Italy. This Italian eatery will be managed by the same General Manager who ran The Painted Lemon, Jose Valez according to Notes On Napkins.

Sophia's Italian is set to open in March.

