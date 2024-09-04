6 New York Cities, 4 in Upstate NY, Make List of Dirtiest in the USA

6 New York Cities, 4 Upstate, Ranked Some of the Dirtiest in the US

A new poll exposes six New York cities as among the dirtiest— four are in Upstate New York.

Most cities in America would love to be featured in an article or survey highlighting its historical attractions, breathable air, high-paying jobs, affordable living, or for having spectacular food.

But when it comes to rankings, it's not always glitz and glamour, and sometimes the truth hurts.

A recent poll by LawnStarter.com ranked 303 cities in America as the "Dirtiest Cities in America."

Six cities are in New York State, and four are in Upstate New York.

How Did They Rank The Dirtiest Cities?

The website says it ranked over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Naturally, some cities outperform others in specific statistical categories, but the ranking is based on an aggregate score based on those four things.

Here are the six cities in New York that LawnStarter.com ranks as some of the dirtiest in the USA.

