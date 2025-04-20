5 Arrested For Trafficking; One Victim Was 15 From Upstate New York

The Brooklyn DA announced on Friday that five people were arrested and face charges of sex trafficking and prostitution. One victim, 15, was from Upstate New York.

According to a recent report from the Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, three men and two women were charged in a 14-count indictment with conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution, and related charges.

One of the women charged and now facing trafficking and prostitution allegations was from Troy.

Sadly, the DA alleges that one of the victims was a 15-year-old girl, also from Troy, who was reported missing in mid-October.

Who Are the 5 Arrested?

The District Attorney's office arrested the following individuals:

Layquan Highsmith, 30, of Brooklyn

Ronasia Robinson, 31, of Troy, New York;

Tyshawn Crawford, 29, of Brooklyn

Richard Baker, 45, of Brooklyn

Eyecess Chapman, 24, of Brooklyn

"We are fully committed to protecting at-risk youth from this kind of exploitation and will use every legal tool available to hold traffickers accountable and deliver justice for the survivors." Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez

What Did the Sex Traffickers Do to The Victims?

According to the report from the Brooklyn DA, in October, a 19-year-old female victim "went to a concert in Times Square and was allegedly approached by Layquan Highsmith and several women."

The defendant reportedly displayed a firearm and told the victim to "get into a car with the group," according to the report.

According to the DA, the 19-year-old victim was allegedly forced to engage in a series of sexual acts in various states, including North Carolina and New York, by Highsmith, Ronasia Robinson, Richard Baker, and Eccess Chapman.

All the money earned would allegedly go to Baker and Chapman, and a cut would go to Highsmith.

15-Year-Old from Troy Joins the Group

In mid-October, the DA's office says a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing joined the group along with the first victim.

Both were allegedly sex trafficked by Highsmith, Robinson, and Crawford, according to the report.

According to the DA, the 19-year-old victim was told she'd be beaten if she wanted to leave, and it is alleged that Crawford took the victim’s phone and broke it when she was trying to contact her family.

On October 31, 2024, it is alleged that Robinson, Crawford, and Highsmith brought the two victims to North Carolina to stay at hotels in three cities, where "they recruited several other young women who were allegedly engaging in prostitution for Highsmith and Crawford."

According to the DA's office, sexually explicit photos of the victims were used for online advertisements, and some were images of the missing 15-year-old victim that were posted in Troy, NY.

In February, according to the report, the New York State Police obtained a search warrant, recovered the missing minor, and placed Robinson under arrest.

