4 Upstate New York Cities Have Most Rats In US

This list is one that no city wants to be on but four Upstate New York cities have landed in the top fifty for most rats. New York State had the most cities represented.

Four cities in Upstate New York have landed on Orkin's 2024 “Rattiest Cities” list, showing that rodent problems aren’t just confined to big metro areas like New York City. Here’s a rundown of where these cities stand in the rankings:

Buffalo (#38)

Buffalo dropped five spots from last year, but its rodent issues remain significant. The city’s dense neighborhoods, aging infrastructure, and cold winters make it ideal for rats to seek shelter indoors.

Albany (#42)

Albany dropped six spots in 2024 but still ranks among the most rodent-infested cities. With its historic buildings and proximity to the Hudson River, there are plenty of places for rats to thrive.

Rochester (#46)

Rising five spots, Rochester’s rat problem has worsened. Its old buildings and empty properties are prime targets for rodents seeking food and shelter, particularly in colder months.

Syracuse (#48)

Syracuse may have dropped nine spots, but it still faces a persistent rodent issue, especially when rats move indoors during the winter.

Like many across the country, these Upstate cities face challenges with aging infrastructure and fluctuating weather, which make it harder to control rodent populations. Each city is working on improving sanitation and preventing infestations, but it’s an ongoing battle.