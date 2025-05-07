31-Year-Old Originally From Troy Found Deceased In Catskill Creek
Sad news to report about a missing Catskill man with Capital Region ties.
Police in Upstate New York say they found the body of a 31-year-old male, who had recently been reported missing, in a creek in the Catskills.
Ian J. Shaham Found Dead
The New York State Police say that on Saturday, May 3rd, troopers from State Police Catskill received a report of a missing individual named Ian J. Shaham, age 31, from Catskill.
According to his Facebook page, Shaham lived in Catskill, where he worked at the Barnwood Restaurant, but his roots were very much grounded in the Capital Region.
He listed as many as four different schools he attended during his academic career, including Hudson High School, Catskill Senior High School, Taconic Hills High School, and Cairo-Durham Junior-Senior High School.
It says on his FB profile that he is from Troy.
What Happened to Shaham?
State Police say they found his body during a two-day investigation that started on May 3rd. In the first portion of the investigation, troopers searched the area of Cauterskill Road in Catskill, but didn't find him.
When they returned to the residence the following day, State Police say that Shaham’s body was located near the residence in the creek, deceased.
State Police say there were no signs of foul play.
