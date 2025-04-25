3 Arrested for Using ‘Funny Money’ at Walmart in Upstate New York

Police in Upstate New York say they arrested three people on Monday who, while working together, bought and paid for a bunch of items at a local Walmart using counterfeit money.

Fake Money Ringleaders Arrested

According to the police report, the three individuals arrested were Dynasty J. Bousquet, 23, of Troy, New York; Kristina M. Bousquet, 48, of Troy, New York; and Isabella G. Puglisi, 23, of Troy, New York.

According to the New York State Police, each was cited for Criminal Simulation, Conspiracy in the sixth degree, and Petit Larceny, after they bought and paid for $800 worth of goods from the Walmart store in Brunswick, New York.

"The investigation determined that D. Bousquet, K. Bousquet, and Puglisi reportedly worked together and presented counterfeit money as payment for merchandise." NYSP

What's Criminal Simulation?

Criminal simulation refers to the act of making, altering, or presenting an object with the intent to defraud, making it appear to have more value, rarity, or significance than it does.

Police say that on April 13, 2025, at approximately 7:58 p.m., Troopers responded to the Walmart in Brunswick, NY, after the store reported receiving imitation currency as payment for a purchase made the previous day.

The investigation determined that D. Bousquet, K. Bousquet, and Puglisi reportedly worked together and presented counterfeit money as payment for merchandise.

According to the report, their actions resulted in the theft of more than $800.

D. Bousquet, K. Bousquet, and Puglisi surrendered themselves to SP Brunswick, where they were arrested and processed, according to the NYSP.

