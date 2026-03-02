Driving is one of the most expensive things about day-to-day life in the modern age. Gas, maintenance, insurance, and more rack up hundreds to thousands of dollars for you every year.

Read More: Upstate NY Man Arrested for Using Forged Plates to Avoid Tolls

Now, New York is considering a new policy for Upstate drivers that will add even more on to your auto bill.

Get our free mobile app

A New Fee to Pay

The New York State Legislature is currently in the process of approving a new fee for the State DMV to pass on to us, the drivers. The proposed fee would be an annual $25 payment that is added on to your current vehicle registration, solely for drivers in Upstate.

This is following downstate's similar policy, which is $50 added on to vehicle registration to help fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The hope is that upstate's fee will push forward something similar...

What Will This Fee Do for New Yorkers?

As upstate residents, we are not as reliant on public transit as our neighbors down south, but it doesn't have to be like that. The $25 fee will go directly towards the funding of public transit upstate, from busses to trains, keeping them cheap, reliable, and clean.

A NY Subway pubbing into a station Credit: Canva loading...

As of 2026, there are over 5 Million cars registered in Upstate New York, which means that over $125 Million would go towards the betterment of public transportation per year. On the other hand, that's $25 a year that many families could desperately use, and lawmakers are being sure to look at that. This is an incredibly divisive issue in Albany, and could be the turning point for our public transit moving forward.

2026 SPAC Lineup The 2026 concert season is almost here! Here's who to look out for at SPAC this year! Gallery Credit: Chris

Upstate New York Country Concert Calendar Check out all the artists set to make their way to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff