2024 Farmer’s Almanac Predicts More Heat in the Capital Region

Did the Farmers Call It?

Meteorologists have a difficult enough time forecasting daily temperatures, let alone predicting the weather weeks out or even months ahead. But if the information in this year's Farmer's Almanac is any indicator, local forecasters will call for even more hot weather that we're about to get this week.

"April and May will be warmer and wetter than usual. Summer temperatures will be above average, with rainfall below normal." - 2024 Farmer's Almanac

Of the ten hottest summers we've experienced here in the Capital Region, seven of those years featured days in May when the temperature shot up to at least 90 degrees, which forecasters call for on Wednesday.

Let the Heatwave Begin

According to the Weather Channel, we could have two days in succession with temperatures at least 90 degrees, as Tuesday's high is expected to be 89, and Wednesday's high could top out at 92 - and we haven't even hit Memorial Day yet!

89 on Tuesday and 92 on Wednesday. Summer is a month away, and as the Farmer's Almanac predicted, it will be hot!

Here's what the Farmer's Almanac predicted for the Spring and Summer of 2024: April and May will be warmer and wetter than usual. Summer temperatures will be above average, with rainfall below normal. The hottest periods will be in early June and mid-July. September and October temperatures will average near normal, while rainfall will be below normal.

Is the Farmer's Almanac Accurate?

While I'm always interested to learn what the Farmer's Almanac says, like most, I've often wondered how accurate it is.

While the Almanac claims to be accurate, some meteorologists argue that the formula is outdated and not based on scientific data. The Almanac’s predictions also cover broad regions and may not be precise for a particular location.

Despite all that, the Almanac claims it's accurate about 80% of the time. Only time will tell if the Summer of 2024 plays out as it's being predicted in the Almanac.

