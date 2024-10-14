2024 Average Funeral Costs in New York State: What You Should Know

It's important to talk with our loved ones about their wishes when laying them to rest. We tend to put off this discussion or let our families know what our wishes are.

But it's never too early to start planning. After you see how much an average funeral costs in New York State, you may want to start saving now.

There are many things to consider when saving and planning for a funeral. There are also a lot of costs involved from the location, the casket, hearse, headstone, viewing, funeral home costs, burial plot, and more.

There are alternatives to burial as well which could save the family thousands like cremation. The good news is that you can discuss your wishes and set aside the costs for the services. You also have the option to take out an insurance policy to cover the costs.

Take The Time To Research Funeral Costs

Overspending on funerals is a common occurrence because most families get swept up in the emotional impact of the loved one's passing. They often have clouded judgment and don't do research and compare other funeral home costs according to World Population Review.

What Is The Average Cost Of A Funeral In New York State in 2024?

In New York State, the average funeral cost is $10,355. Hawaii has the highest average funeral cost coming in at $15,203. There are only four states that have higher funeral costs on average than New York State.

Know The 'Funeral Rule'

The 1984 Funeral Rule states that if you are planning and paying for a funeral, you have rights and are able to purchase the services you want. So if you want a direct burial and do not want the memorial and viewing, you have the right to make those specific purchases.

The National Funeral Directors Association Lists The Average Cost in NY

The National Funeral Directors Association states that a funeral in New York State that includes viewing, ceremony, and burial costs $8,573. If you choose cremation and viewing it is $6,498.

