20 Large! A Solo Grand Prize Take 5 Ticket was Sold in Rensselaer County
Grand Prize Ticket Sold in Upstate NY
If you played Take 5 in the area over the weekend, check those tickets!
Someone in the Capital Region is about to receive an unexpected, albeit timely holiday bonus when it was learned that a $20,000 Take 5 grand prize ticket was sold in Rensselaer County over the weekend!
According to News 10 ABC, the top-prize winning ticket came from the December 16th TAKE 5 midday drawing and the ticket was sold at the Price Chopper located at 79 Vandenburgh Ave in Troy.
The winning ticket was bought at the PC inside Hudson Valley Plaza, which is located right across the street from Hudson Valley Community College.
How Do You Win at Take 5?
In order to win, players by first start by choosing 5 numbers, from 1 to 39. To win the Take 5 Jackpot, the person playing must match the five numbers on your ticket to the winning five-number combination drawn.
The winning numbers for Saturday’s midday drawing were 7, 10, 14, 21 and 26.
Top Prize for Take 5 Varies
According to the NY Lottery, the overall odds of winning a prize playing Take 5 is about 1 in 8, but the grand prize odds are about 1 in 575,000.
According to the NY Lottery, there's no set grand prize amount of money given away. The top prize - usually between $20K and $55K - is determined by how many Take 5 Lottery tickets are sold.
The TAKE 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
