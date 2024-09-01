2 Upstate New York Destinations Vying For US Top 10 For Colorful Foliage & Fall Fun

USA Today has listed the top twenty destinations in the country to visit during the fall. An expert panel picked the locations for their perfect weather, stunning views, and the many activities that offer in the fall. Two of the places are right here in Upstate New York. You have a chance to vote to put them in the top 10.

We are fortunate to live in the Northeast, especially in the fall. We appreciate the beauty and the many activities that the fall season has to offer. Whether you're looking for a cozy cabin in the woods, a scenic mountain hike, or want to dive into the culture of a historic city, there are so many great spots to explore.

Ithaca, New York

You may know the slogan "Ithaca is Gorges". This is for its beautiful landscape, waterfalls, and hiking trails. Hiking through these gorges is breathtaking while the leaves are changing colors. There are many farms too where you can enjoy apples, apple cider donuts, pumpkin picking, and more. Visit the Apple Harvest Festival and Cider Week New York for more fall fun.

Saratoga County, New York

Having lived in Saratoga County most of my life, I find it beautiful year-round. But especially amazing during the fall. There are many farms with corn mazes, pumpkin picking, fun activities for the whole family, cider donuts, jumping pillows, and more. Saratoga County also has the Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway and you can ride through the Adirondacks to see the beautiful fall foliage.

Which spot would you love to visit this fall? You can vote for your favorite HERE once a day until Monday, September 9th at noon. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 18th.