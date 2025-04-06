Nothing beats a great diner for your favorite comfort foods, and 2 of New York's best are right here in the Capital Region.

Breakfast any time of day? Check. Great sandwiches and burgers? Check. Awesome greasy meals across the board? Check!

Canva Canva loading...

There is just something about a great meal at your favorite down-home diner that cannot be matched.

Thankfully for us here in the Capital Region, we have plenty of great diners for a hearty breakfast or even some late-night eats. 2 of those spots have been recognized among the best in the state!

2 Capital Region Diners Named Best In New York

Looking for great spots to eat, visit, and more in New York?

The travel experts at I Love NY highlight the best of the best to help you find new places to visit in the Empire State. So of course they have compiled a list of the 25 best diners in New York. Lucky for us, 2 of them are right here in the Capital Region!

First on the list is Manory's on Congress Street in Troy. Here is what I Love NY has to say about this legendary local diner:

Troy’s oldest restaurant...has been hailed as a landmark place to dine...Manory’s offers classic diner fare that will delight all ages. The menu covers everything from burgers to deli sandwiches to salads and wings, as well as ice cream and milkshakes. What to order: A handspun milkshake with whipped cream and toppings. We recommend the Brown Sugar Poptart Pancakes.

Here in the Capital Region, we are well aware of how great Manroy's is: it was recently voted Troy's best breakfast spot!

The second Capital Region diner listed among the state's best is Triangle Diner on Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs. Never been to Triangle? Here is what I Love NY says you can expect:

...this unassuming diner offers a cozy atmosphere and down-home cooking. Daily specials, homemade soups, and desserts keep the Capital Region coming back for ample breakfasts and satisfying lunches. What to order: A homemade ice cream sandwich with whipped cream and strawberries on the side!

Just like Manory's, Triangle Diner has an amazing reputation with locals and has been recognized as the best breakfast spot in Saratoga County.

The Capital Regions 10 Best Breakfast Restaurants [RANKED] From an omelet with homefries to waffles to a stack of pancakes, these are the 10 best local restaurants to grab the most important meal of the day - breakfast! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

See Schenectady's Best Breakfast Restaurants [RANKED] Schenectady is pretty much the foodie destination of the Capital Region with plenty of great Italian restaurants, bakeries, greasy spoons, and so much more. Of course, that foodie recognition also means there are some amazing spots to get breakfast. So whether you are looking for a perfectly crafted omelet, a decadent french toast dish, or the fluffiest short-stack of pancakes drenched in melted butter and maple syrup, here are the top five breakfast restaurants in the Electric City according to Trip Advisor. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff