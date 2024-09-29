13-Year-Old Driver Hit Two People with Stolen Car in Upstate New York

Grand Theft Auto, Teen Edition

In a scene that played out like a real-life version of Grand Theft Auto, a pair of teens were arrested in Albany County for allegedly stealing a car and taking it for a joyride around the Capital Region on Wednesday, striking two cars and another with people inside.

Teens Stole Car in Troy, Crashed in Albany

According to a report by News 10 ABC , the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says that two 13-year-olds were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a car from the City of Troy and then driving it into Albany, where the underage operator caused havoc and mayhem.

The report states that deputies conducted a traffic stop near Second Avenue and Putnam Street in Albany after they learned that the 2018 Kia vehicle had been stolen an hour prior. In the traffic stop, sheriff deputies reported that the 13-year-old driver "struck two empty cars and one car with two people inside before fleeing on foot."

They Tried to Run

According to law enforcement, the juveniles tried to outrun the cops but were found and taken into custody. The report states in addition to the two empty cars they hit, they crashed into another vehicle with two passengers inside.

According to News 10 ABC, the two people in the vehicle were taken to Albany Medical Center for evaluation.

One of the teens was issued an appearance ticket and then released to a legal guardian, while the other was issued an appearance ticket before being returned to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

