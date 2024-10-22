12-Year-Old Left Home &#8216;Aggressively&#8217;, Now Missing in Upstate New York

12-Year-Old Left Home ‘Aggressively’, Now Missing in Upstate New York

UPDATE: We have confirmation from the Johnstown Police Dept that Elijah Wood has been located and returned safely to his family.

 

Upstate New York Boy is Missing

Every second is precious when a young child is reported missing or has left their home.  It only takes a moment to share this post in the hopes that it gets in front of someone who may have seen or knows the whereabouts of the young man missing from his family.

Have You Seen the Boy Pictured in the Photo?

If so, please reach out to the Johnstown Police Department at 518-736-402.

Elijah Kelly, Missing in Upstate New York Photo: Facebook
The young boy's name is Elijah Kelly. According to Missing People in America, he was last seen on Sunday, just before noon. Officials say that before he left his home, his demeanor was described as "aggressive" before he took off.

Dove Street in Johnstown is where a 12-year-old boy was last seen before noon on Sunday. Do you know anything about his disappearance? If so, please reach out to the Johnstown Police Department at 518-736-402.
According to officials, the 12-year-old boy was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a book bag. According to sources, police say he was last seen at his home on Sunday at Dove Street in the City of Johnstown before noon.

Authorities noted that he left in what was described as an "aggressive manner."

  • Missing: Elijah Kelly
  • Location: Johnstown, NY
  • Last Seen: October 20, 2024
  • Age: 12
  • Height: 4’10”
  • Weight: 75

Second Time in a Week He's Been Missing

According to a report from CBS 6 in Albany, this isn't the first time he's been missing.  The news station reported that he went missing on October 16th but returned home safely shortly after.

Let's hope we get a similar outcome this time around.

