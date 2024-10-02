11 ‘Most Wanted’ Criminals with Upstate New York Connections
A while back, we wrote about Eugene Palmer, one of America's most sought-after fugitives. This alleged cold-blooded killer has been on the run for nearly a decade, disappearing shortly after the murder of his daughter-in-law Tammy back in 2012. Palmer is believed to have fled the scene of the crime, never to be heard from or seen again.
Now in his early 80s, he was recently featured on Fox's America's Most Wanted. The story caught our attention when the FBI suggested that he could be hiding out in Upstate New York.
Following a deeper dive into some of New York's Most Wanted fugitives, it turns out that more than a few remain at large for crimes they committed in Upstate New York or right here in the immediate Capital Region.
While it's essential to keep informed, it is even more imperative that you never attempt to approach or apprehend a fugitive yourself.
If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact the DOCCS Office of Special Investigations. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
List of Upstate New Yorkers Reported Missing Since 2000
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
27 of the Most Magnificent Landmarks Seen in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
Celebrities You Might Run Into In Upstate New York...Because They Live Here
List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany