10K Reward: Man Wanted by the FBI has Ties to Upstate New York

Wanted Man: Considered Armed and Dangerous

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man with ties to Upstate New York. Be warned, the FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI wants Carlos Martinez in connection with a racketeering investigation in New York.

According to the press release, there's an arrest warrant for Martinez in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, White Plains, New York, back in March after he was charged with, among other things, Racketeering Conspiracy, possession of Ammunition After a Felony Conviction, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

What is Racketeering?

Racketeering refers to a series of illegal activities for commercial profit, often disguised as legitimate business. Legal sources say it usually involves a coordinated effort by multiple people and can include fraud, extortion, bribery, threats, violence, or other similar crimes.

Carlos Alberto Martinez Rodriguez is believed to have ties to New York and Pennsylvania.

If you have any information concerning this person, don't hesitate to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Date of Birth: March 18, 1990

Place of Birth: Massachusetts

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height 5'7"

Weight: 190 to 200 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Nationality: American

The FBI says that Martinez has tattoos on both his hands and arms.

Should be Considered Armed and Dangerous

