New Yorkers Can Expect ‘Sticker Shock’ On 10 Grocery Items Due to Tariffs

We are all looking for a little financial relief wherever we can find it these days.

The last few years have brought skyrocketing inflation and higher prices on groceries, utilities, and what seems like every expense that comes through your household each month.

Tariffs Will Have An Impact On The Price Of Many Grocery Items

Whether you agree or disagree with the current administration's approach to tariffs, the reality for Americans is that they will raise the price of goods and services.

The good news is it seems many countries have responded to the new tariffs by coming to the negotiating table to work out mutually agreeable trade terms with the United States. But prices will still most likely rise at least in the short term, as tariff negotiations are ongoing.

While we can expect to pay more for things like electronics and clothes made overseas, even some items like cars made in America can cost more because automakers frequently source foreign-made parts.

Food costs are already high enough, but unfortunately, tariff costs will also trickle down to many everyday imported items we purchase at our local New York grocery stores.

According to the financial savings experts at Cheapism, while there is a pause on reciprocal tariffs, a 10 percent base tariff remains. As a result, New Yorkers and the country as a whole can expect to pay more for the 10 staples below that you tend to have on your grocery list every week.

10 Grocery Store Items Getting Pricier in New York Due to Tariffs At least for the short term, Cheapsim says a 10 percent baseline tariff is here to stay. And whole tariff deals will be worked out in the weeks ahead. here are the 10 grocery items Cheapsim says could bring some "sticker shock" for New Yorkers. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

