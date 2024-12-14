10 Defunct Department Stores Upstate New Yorkers Miss the Most

Do You Miss Xmas Shopping in Department Stores?

I'm an 80s and 90s kid; those were the decades that shaped my life, and it was so different growing up in the Capital Region back then, especially around Christmas time.

As convenient and easy as Amazon is for a procrastinator like me, I miss how things used to be.

The decorations, the music, the hustle, the sense of accomplishment!

Department stores we miss the most in Upstate New York, department stores that are gone in Upstate New York

Two-day shipping was light years away, and if you wanted something bad enough, you battled traffic, weather, other shoppers, and a parking spot bully while venturing out to spots like Caldor, Lechmere, or Service Merchandise.

I'm not sure I'd ever want to return to how it used to be, but it's fun and nostalgic to reminisce. Do you remember any of these?

