Your Red Dyed Drinks and Food Could Change in New York Thanks to New FDA Ban

Breaking news - some of our favorite red foods and drinks are subject to change after the FDA has ruled to ban red dye no. 3. This comes 35 years after it was banned from being used in cosmetic products.

According to the Associated Press, this ban comes after a study was approved on the dye in 2022. That study found that eating red dye no. 3 caused cancer in some lab rats. There is a blanket clause with the FDA that prohibits the use of any product that is found to have caused cancer in both humans and animals.

Red dye no. 3, not to be confused with red dye 40, is used in a number of food items that we consume on a daily basis. It is used in many various types of candies, cup cakes, frosting, frozen desserts, and more, according to ABC News.

Evidence shows cancer in laboratory male rats exposed to high levels of FD&C Red No.3. Importantly, the way that FD&C Red No. 3 causes cancer in male rats does not occur in humans. - FDA Deputy Commissioner Jim Jones

How long until the dye needs to be removed?

The manufacturers using this dye have until January of 2027 to remove it from all of their products. Many in favor of this ban say that it is long overdue and there has been proof of it doing harm for some time. Manufacturers of ingested drugs have until January 2028 to remove it.