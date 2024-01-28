You Can Live In This New York State Firehouse Turned Into A Studio Apartment

New York State is filled with beautiful old buildings, many of which have been converted into living spaces. I have seen a church and old mills turned into homes. I even saw a couple of houses built to look like spaceships. Anything goes! So, why not live in an old firehouse?

There is a firehouse in Orange County New York that was built in 1900. Over the years many brave men and women of the local fire department called this house home, now it actually you can rent it.

According to Zillow, this Walden, NY firehouse was sold in 2022 for $385,000. Take a look at the pictures below to see the initial transition from firehouse to house and eventually the finished product that is now a studio apartment.

The original listing on zillow suggested the old firehouse features nearly 3,000 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Today only the studio apartment is available for rent when it's not occupied.

What would it be like to live in a firehouse? Is this the "hottest" address in Walden? Perhaps. Take a look at the pictures below. You will see that a third of the original firehouse is now a rentable studio apartment listed by Apartments.com.

You will also see pictures from the original zillow listing where the firehouse door and other notable features were still present.

Live In a New York State Firehouse See inside this 1900 firehouse turned into a house and eventually into a rentable studio apartment. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

