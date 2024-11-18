Wow! This New York Town Has The Cheapest Rent In America

Wow! This New York Town Has The Cheapest Rent In America

Getty Images

The cost of renting in the United States has gone through the roof in the last 4 years. I can tell you from personal experience that, for 1,000 square feet of living space, I was paying $800 a month in 2020. That went to $1400 a month in 2021, following a move, and $1650 a month in 2024.

According to World Population Review, the average rent for a typical apartment is $1,659 a month. The average asking rent is $1900 a month and it's more that $2000 a month for a single-family home. The good news is, the Cheapest Rent In America Is In This New York Town 

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

There are a number of considerations that determine the cost of rent in New York State and around the country. Supply and demand, amenities, location of the rental and economic conditions are just a few of the factors. At the end of the day you just want something affordable.

Clever Real Estate examined the rental market for the United States and, based on rent-to-income ratio, determined which cities were the cheapest places to live. In other words these residents use the smallest percentage of their monthly income on rent.

Getty Images
loading...

Before we get to the cheapest rent in America, here are the 5 most expensive cities for rent:

  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Austin, Texas
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Dallas, Texas

Here are the 5 cheapest cities for rent in America:

  1. Buffalo, New York - 39% of income used to rent
  2. St. Louis, Missouri - 46% of income used to rent
  3. Hartford, Connecticut - 48% of income used to rent
  4. Minneapolis, Minnesota - 51% of income used to rent
  5. Providence, Rhode Island - 54% of incomes used to rent

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings, from planned communities to college towns.  

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM