Would You Visit This Haunted Castle, Just Over the New York State Border?

So many people have a fascination with haunted houses, scary buildings and paranormal properties but do you have enough curiosity to visit a haunted castle?

There is a castle, just outside of the Capital Region of New York, that has stood on a hill in Proctor, Vermont since the late 1800's. Legend has it that heartbreak caused the original homeowners to abandon the dwelling. Years later a maintenance worker died inside the castle. Current caretakers believe there is a portal and a vortex in this castle.

Wilson Castle, Vermont's only real castle, was built in 1885 by Doctor & Lady Johnson. The couple only lived at the castle for a short time. The home was bought and sold many times over the years until 1939 when Herbert Lee Wilson bought it and members of his family own it to this day.

According to the castle website many spirits have traveled through Wilson Castle. In addition to the one confirmed death on the property, there have been multiple disappearances as well.

Are there bodies buried on the property? In the basement? Wilson Castle hosts daily tours. This September and October you may join a Candlelight Tour and Paranormal Investigations will resume soon. Check HERE for all tour schedules.

Proctor Vermont is just over the border from New York and a short ride from much of the Capital Region. Let's show you around the property and head inside of Wilson Castle.

Haunted Wilson Castle Proctor, Vermont Gallery Credit: Karolyi