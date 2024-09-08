Every Upstate New Yorker Has Eaten The Worst Frozen Pizza In America

This new report ranks the worst frozen pizzas in the country and there is a really good chance you've eaten at least one of them.

I want to start this out by saying that if you claim that you have never eaten a frozen pizza you're not only lying to me, you're lying to yourself. Now if you tell me you haven't had a good frozen pizza or found one that you do like, I can believe that a little bit more.

Frozen pizza is something that many of us have had in a pinch. Hey, maybe it's not even a pinch and you just like them. I won't judge you at all.

However we all know that there are some frozen pizzas that are decent and some that are just terrible. My go-to is 100% a Tombstone and I will hear no Tombstone slander.

When it comes to the terrible ones there is a good chance you've had it a time or two. A new list on 24/7 WallSt actually tells us who the worst of the worst is and I have to be real, I have had the top two multiple times in my life.

The third worst frozen pizza was one I have never had before. That would be one from Whole Foods. I don't shop there. But it averages around $6 a pie which is def in my price point for frozen pizzas.

I have 100% eaten the second worst frozen pizza on this list. That would be Tony's.

BJ/TSM BJ/TSM loading...

Did you know that Tony's is the oldest frozen pie in the country too? They're like $3 each and I would be lying if I said I didn't enjoy them.

The number one worst frozen pizza is one that has been in your freezer and you know that under influence of Mr. Beam or after Miller time you've eaten this. That would be Totino's.

BJ/TSM BJ/TSM loading...

Yes, the party pizza itself is the worst ranked frozen pizza in the country. I can't argue with this. It is pretty terrible, but it is also only $2 and late night trips to the gas station that thing is looking pretty tasty.