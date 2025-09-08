Harsh Winter In-Store for New Yorkers? This Caterpillar Gives Us An Answer
Will New York experience a harsh winter season? Many people believe the Wooly Worm can predict the conditions of the upcoming seasons.
The Wooly Worm is back in New York! You might know them as the Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October but, based on what I saw today, they are already here and ready to predict the winter season.
According to the Almanac, the Wooly Worm's ability to predict Winter weather is all in how the creature looks. To me, they always look the same with their black head and tail bookending their rust colored mid section. Last year, however, I found one that was all black indicating a harsh winter.
Take a look at this picture, taken this morning. What do you see? If their rusty section is wide, then it will be a mild winter. The more black there is, the more severe the winter. What does this one tell us?
This is a tough call but I would predict, based on this specimen, that we are looking at a milder winter here in New York State. I see a fairly wide rust band to support the mild prediction. What do you see?
Take time to smell the roses. Isn't that what they say? If you look close enough, you might even see into the future thanks to the Wooly Worm.
