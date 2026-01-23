The past few winters have been pretty good to us here in the Capital Region. It's probably about time we were due for some seriously nasty winter weather and we're getting it all at once this weekend with brutally cold temperatures on top of getting a foot or more of snow.

I was able to get the run down from News Channel 13 Meteorologist Christina Talamo on what we need to prepare for and expectations with this storm that has nationwide impacts.

Listen to Christina's Full Weather Forecast

Before the snow even arrives here in the Capital Region Christina tells me that we are facing some brutally cold temperatures. With the wind chill she forecasts that Albany could feel like -19 degrees. That sounds absolutely miserable. We thankfully won't have to deal with any ice from this one, but we will see a significant amount of snow. She's forecasting a foot or more for our area.

Read More: Cold Weather Advisory: What New Yorkers Need To Know

One thing I didn't consider is that with this very cold weather that we are going to be dealing with is that the salt on the roads may be less effective. Christina pointed out to me that the colder temperatures make it more difficult for the salt to melt the snow that will be falling at a pretty good pace on Sunday. That is going to lead to some very slippery conditions.

Her advice? Stay home and watch the snow fall and enjoy some of the football that will be on. I say add yourself an order of wings to that mix and you've got yourself a pretty solid afternoon. You may need to go out and dig out periodically but at least it will be light and fluffy instead of wet heavy snow. There's always a silver lining.

Get our free mobile app

Don't forget to download our app to stay on top of the latest information on this snow storm plus closings and delays around the area.