Will New York Continue The “X” Gender Marker Option On Your Driver License?

On May 27, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New Yorkers will have the option to choose the "X" gender marker on New York State driver licenses and state issued ID Cards. This is designed as a gender identifying option for those with unspecified or other gender identities.

In 2025 all of this could be changing. In January, the United States government stopped issuing new passports with the "X" gender marker option. Is your New York State driver license next?

Get our free mobile app

One of the first actions taken by President Donald Trump, upon starting his second term in office, was to sign an executive order that rollback protections for transgender individuals. Today the federal government only recognizes two sexes, male and female.

The Associated Press is reporting that, in-line with this executive order, the State Department have stopped processing passport applications and issuing news passports with the "X" gender marker. What about your New York driver license?

518 News, X gender marker, New York State driver license, Albany New York dovernor.ny.gov loading...

According to yahoo!news, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder indicated that the state will continue to offer the "X" gender marker as an option on your driver license and state issued ID cards.

Gender "X" is in place here in New York state. On a New York state license, you can have M for male, F for female, and X for gender X. That is something that will continue here in New York State. - NYSDMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz