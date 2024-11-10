Why Are These Shelves Empty? What’s Happening At This Capital Region Drugstore?

We all remember the empty store shelves during the pandemic. Due to hoarding and clogged supply chains, trying to find toilet paper, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer was nearly impossible at times in 2020. What's causing the empty shelves in 2024?

There is one specific Rite Aid location in the Capital Region of New York that appears to have less and less inventory every time I go there. What's with all these empty shelves? Is this the next Rite Aid to close?

Take a look at these pictures to see just how many empty shelves I spotted at this Albany area Rite Aid this week. I visit this location a couple of times a month and I have noticed the decrease over the course of 2024. They just don't seem to be restocking the shelves.

The employees are very friendly and they always offer a sincere "welcome to Rite Aid" when you enter the store. They are always super happy to help you find your items, there just aren't many items to find anymore.

In October 2023 Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In July 2024 the National chain revealed that 59 New York stores will be closing and on November 4th Rite Aid announced it will be closing its distribution center in Liverpool, NY.

As of this summer the only Capital Region Rite Aid expected to close was the one located on Ballston Avenue in Saratoga Springs. Will this be the next Rite Aid to close? I hope not but the lack of inventory might say otherwise.

