What’s The Story Behind The Mysterious House Sitting Atop This Central New York Building?

The most talked about house in all of New York State isn't a house at all. This 2 story structure overlooking the Syracuse skyline has all the features of a house from windows, roof and even a front door but it isn't a house.

The old Penfield Manufacturing Bedding and Furniture building, 1710 North Salina Street, in Syracuse has the classic look of many old factories decorating the Upstate New York landscape. This one, however, is quite unique with a house sitting on the roof.

According to Syracuse.com, this story goes back to the late 1800's when an automobile manufacturer owned the Central New York building. Around the turn of the century the owner installed an elevator and needed a cover to protect the elevator's machinery from the elements. So, he built a house!

Watch the 2 videos below to see inside the mysterious house on the warehouse. You will also get a glimpse of what the building looks like today following a restoration. It's beautiful!

Aidenmedia on Instagram reports that local developers purchased the manufacturing building and decided to renovate, restore and rent. The old factory has been renovated into lofts available for rent at Housing Visions. The cherry on tp is actually the house on top which is now used as an office.

When my husband was little his Dad told him a tornado put the house on top of the building. Nice to see it restored. - lindamarie0417 on Instagram

