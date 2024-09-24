What To Do When You See Deer On New York Roads And One Thing You Should Never Do

Are you familiar with the rutting season? The rut is the mating season for certain animals such as moose and deer. For deer, the rutting season can be triggered by the shorter daylight we experience in late September and early October.

Generally speaking you are more likely to see deer during the rutting season as they are more active. It is always exciting to see deer in your yard but you certainly don't want to encounter deer in the roadway. Here are the do's and don'ts when encountering deer on the roadway and what you should never do.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), there are approximately 65,000 deer/vehicle collisions in New York State each year and most of these accidents occur between October and December. Here are some Do's and Don'ts and one NEVER DO when you encounter deer in the roadway.

Use caution when driving at dawn or dusk and scan roads and roadsides ahead;

Slow down when approaching deer standing near the roadside, as they may suddenly bolt into the road;

Deer often travel in pairs or groups, so if deer are spotted crossing the road, slow down and be alert that others may follow;

Briefly use flashers or a headlight signal to warn approaching drivers when deer or moose are spotted in or near the highway;

If a deer does run in front of your vehicle, brake firmly but NEVER swerve. Swerving can cause a vehicle-vehicle collision or cause the vehicle to strike a pedestrian or potentially deadly fixed object, such as a tree or utility pole.

