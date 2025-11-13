New York State Troopers arrest one of their own following an investigation in Watertown, NY.

New York State Police have arrested 57-year-old Lieutenant James R. Spencer of the Watertown Police Department and charged him with Harassment in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Here's what happened.

At approximately 10:30am on Wednesday September 24th, according to a New York State Police press release, the guardian of a juvenile drove to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building to have an officer speak with the juvenile.

The juvenile refused to enter the building and ran into nearby bushes. Two Watertown Police Department officers and a Jefferson County Detective made contact with the juvenile and began escorting him toward the building while holding his hands.

As Lieutenant James R. Spencer approached to assist, the juvenile kicked off one of his shoes, striking Spencer near the groin. Spencer then used force to place the juvenile on the ground in order to handcuff him. The juvenile was brought to the front of the building and released back to his legal guardian.

Following an investigation, the New York State Police arrested Lieutenant James R. Spencer, age 57, of the Watertown Police Department, for Harassment in the Second Degree (violation) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A misdemeanor).

Spencer was arrested at State Police Watertown based on a criminal summons issued by the City of Watertown Court. He is scheduled to appear in City of Watertown Court for arraignment on November 13, 2025, at 11:00am.

