Watch This New York State Plow Truck Get Rear-Ended [VIDEO]

No matter how many times we are reminded to "stay alert" while driving it doesn't take much to go from calm to crash. Driving under the influence and distracted driving are just a couple of reasons for accidents on the road. With Winter weather setting in we also have to be concerned about road conditions and plow-trucks.

Watch the New York State Thruway Authority video below showing a State plow-truck being rear-ended by a tractor trailer. Fortunately nobody was injured but this is another reminder to stay alert and #dontcrowdtheplow.

Traveling along any of the New York State highway systems can turn boring after a while, especially if you are driving alone. It becomes easy for the mind to drift but you don't want your vehicle to drift.

New York's Move Over Law is in place to protect disabled vehicles, emergency vehicles, construction vehicles and their occupants. As soon as you see lights, vests or reflectors, check traffic around you, SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER if safe to do so. Same thing applies when you see a plow, give them space.

On Thursday December 7th, according to a Tweet on the New York State Thruway Authority X Page, a State plow truck was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on I-86 in Chautauqua County.

