There are some openings to television shows that are just as iconic as the stories they told. The Sopranos is one of those openings.

I think it's safe to say that a television revolution was started when the The Sopranos first aired on HBO over 20 years ago. They types of stories and the charters that they introduced were revolutionary and to this day have a lasting impact on how we consume TV. Equally as iconic as Tony Soprano himself are the opening credits to the now iconic HBO show.

We take great pride when we see our hometowns getting recognition on a big stage. There were a few times that you had Upstate New York tied into the events of The Sopranos during its six season run. Now one Upstate New York business has taken and recreated that opening scene of Tony driving through northern New Jersey and done so for the Capital Region.

West Ave Pizza Recreates Sopranos Opening

As you watch through this you can see them driving north on 87 (the northway no matter which direction you're going) under the twin bridges and all the way to Saratoga Springs where West Ave Pizza and West Ave Chicken operate. That is their homebase.

It takes you through downtown Saratoga Springs, past Skidmore College, The Adelphi and more on this journey. Really just a well done piece of content here.

If you do need a refresher on that original opening you can watch it below right now. I will warn you, not only will the song be in your head but you will also want to fully rewatch the series and consume gabbagool.