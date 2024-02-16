Warning! This Email Scam Is the Latest Making It&#8217;s Way Through New York, Don&#8217;t Be Fooled

Warning! This Email Scam Is the Latest Making It’s Way Through New York, Don’t Be Fooled

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

DO NOT BE SCAMMED! There is an email scam making it's way through New York State and even the most aware New Yorker can be fooled.

Warning - If you receive an email with the subject line Speed Camera Violation - Your Fine For Speeding it's most likely a scam! I received this exact email Wednesday afternoon and immediately contacted Troop T of the New York State Police. This is what they had to say.

Get our free mobile app

I saw the email appear in my in-box and the subject line caught my attention, Speed Camera Violation - Your Fine For Speeding. My first reaction was disappointment, then I saw the fine of $571.94! What the heck did I do?

After contacting New York State Police I took their suggestion of reaching out to New York Department of Transportation. The D.O.T. are in control of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program, similar to tolls on the thruway.

Karolyi -m Townsquare Media
loading...

The New York State D.O.T. indicated they don't have any work zone cameras in the area that I am suspected of violating and suggested that I call the local police department.

One call to the Harrison, NY Police Department settled the whole matter. I was told their office would not have issued this email and to not click on any of the links included in the body of the email. You know how tempting is was to click the part that says "Photo Proof"? DON'T!

Ranking States with Most Online Scams 2022

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month

Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Filed Under: New York State, 518 News, New York State Police
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM