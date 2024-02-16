Warning! This Email Scam Is the Latest Making It’s Way Through New York, Don’t Be Fooled

DO NOT BE SCAMMED! There is an email scam making it's way through New York State and even the most aware New Yorker can be fooled.

Warning - If you receive an email with the subject line Speed Camera Violation - Your Fine For Speeding it's most likely a scam! I received this exact email Wednesday afternoon and immediately contacted Troop T of the New York State Police. This is what they had to say.

I saw the email appear in my in-box and the subject line caught my attention, Speed Camera Violation - Your Fine For Speeding. My first reaction was disappointment, then I saw the fine of $571.94! What the heck did I do?

After contacting New York State Police I took their suggestion of reaching out to New York Department of Transportation. The D.O.T. are in control of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program, similar to tolls on the thruway.

518 news, New York email scam, speed infraction email scam Karolyi -m Townsquare Media loading...

The New York State D.O.T. indicated they don't have any work zone cameras in the area that I am suspected of violating and suggested that I call the local police department.

One call to the Harrison, NY Police Department settled the whole matter. I was told their office would not have issued this email and to not click on any of the links included in the body of the email. You know how tempting is was to click the part that says "Photo Proof"? DON'T!

