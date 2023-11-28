Warming Up Your Car In New York State, Are You Allowed to Do This Or Is It Illegal?

As New Yorkers start to shiver into December the outside temperature is bound to get colder and colder. This last week of November, for example, will see overnight low temperatures in the twenties for much of the State. One of the first things you will want to do is warm up the vehicle, right?

It is legal or illegal to warm up your vehicle in New York State.

Get our free mobile app

Whether it's best for the vehicle or for our own personal comfort, almost all New York drivers warm their cars. This action could increase the chances of your ride being stolen but what are the legalities of your car running, unattended?

It's a fine line between legal and illegal in the case of the warming vehicle and YOU are the difference maker. Here's what I mean.

518 news, is it illegal to leave your idling car unattended in New York Getty Images loading...

According to TrafficTickets.com, there are several states that have laws against an individual warming up their car. This action could cause you to be ticketed in Ohio, Michigan, Washington, D.C. California. For us New Yorkers it's a little more complicated.

Under section 1210 of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, no person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the vehicle, and effectively setting the brake.

518 news, New York traffic laws Getty loading...

In other words, if you happen to be sitting in the vehicle you won't get a ticket. In New York City you can leave a vehicle idling for no more than 3 minutes before the possibility of a ticket. The fine ranges from $350 - $2000.

Ten More New York Laws That are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist Some laws make sense, and others do not. New York has its share of laws that make sense, but a few others, that are out-of-touch, and just plain weird. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli