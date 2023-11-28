Warming Up Your Car In New York State, Are You Allowed to Do This Or Is It Illegal?
As New Yorkers start to shiver into December the outside temperature is bound to get colder and colder. This last week of November, for example, will see overnight low temperatures in the twenties for much of the State. One of the first things you will want to do is warm up the vehicle, right?
It is legal or illegal to warm up your vehicle in New York State.
Whether it's best for the vehicle or for our own personal comfort, almost all New York drivers warm their cars. This action could increase the chances of your ride being stolen but what are the legalities of your car running, unattended?
It's a fine line between legal and illegal in the case of the warming vehicle and YOU are the difference maker. Here's what I mean.
According to TrafficTickets.com, there are several states that have laws against an individual warming up their car. This action could cause you to be ticketed in Ohio, Michigan, Washington, D.C. California. For us New Yorkers it's a little more complicated.
Under section 1210 of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, no person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the vehicle, and effectively setting the brake.
In other words, if you happen to be sitting in the vehicle you won't get a ticket. In New York City you can leave a vehicle idling for no more than 3 minutes before the possibility of a ticket. The fine ranges from $350 - $2000.
