Wanted By New York State Police, Do You Know This Person?

New York State Police are asking the public for any information regarding the identity of an individual suspected of burglary from earlier this month. The picture below doesn't offer a lot of information but perhaps you will see something that you recognize.

Scroll down to see more information regarding this case as well as a second case New York State Police are investigating. Information leading to the identity of either suspect would be welcomed.

On Friday August 9, 2024, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, at approximately midnight an individual allegedly burglarized a garage on County Route 4 in the town of Oswegatchie, NY. Take a look at the picture below to see if anything looks familiar.

The law offices of Stephen Bilkis indicates that burglary is defined as the unlawful entering of someone’s property with the intent to commit a crime. The crime could be but is not limited to larceny. There are 3 different burglary offenses in the New York Penal Law. If anyone has any information pertaining this incident please contact State Police Canton at 315-379-0012.

New York State Police are also seeking the publics help in identifying and locating the individual pictured below. Should you have any information please contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and refer to Case NY2400562260.

On Sunday August 18th, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, the man pictured below entered a Tops Friendly Markets at approximately 2:45pm. While in the store the subject was allegedly seen stealing a large amount of allergy medication.

