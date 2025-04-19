Urgent! 2-Year-Old Beaver Missing From Central New York Zoo!

URGENT! The Utica Zoo, 1 Utica Zoo Way in Utica, New York, has reported the disappearance of 'Cauliflower', a male beaver that managed to get out of his enclosure and has yet to return!

To make things even scarier for Cauliflower and zookeepers is the fact that this North American Beaver and his 2 friends, 'Mustard' and 'Tangerine' just arrived from Minnesota Zoo to the Backyards and Barnyards exhibit at Utica Zoo this month.

CODE BLUE! On Wednesday April 16th, according to a post on the Utica Zoo Facebook page, Cauliflower could not be found in his exhibit prompting staff to issue a Code Blue response. This is protocol when non-dangerous animals escape.

Eyewitnesses indicate spotting Cauliflower near the Rotary Pavilion inside the zoo. As staff members continue their search humane live-traps and trail cameras are being used to help get this busy beaver back to safety.

The Utica Police Department, City of Utica, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Valley View Golf Course, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and a local wildlife rehabilitator, to name a few, are all on the case.

The Utica Zoo sits on approximately 67 acres of wooded land and natural bodies of water. It is likely that Cauliflower is still nearby. If you happen to see Cauliflower please call the Utica Zoo tip line at 315-520-8010.

Beavers are known for their strong family bonds, but it is natural for young males to disperse around age two to find a mate and establish their own territory. Cauliflower will turn two in May. - Utica Zoo Officials

