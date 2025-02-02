Upstate New York Steakhouse Might Have The Most Insane TV Commercial Ever Made

As humanity, we've been privileged to see some pretty amazing things on television but I promise you've never seen a local commercial quite like this.

If you've ever wondered how to market a $10.95 Prime Rib dinner you need not wonder any longer. The bar has been set so high by this Upstate New York restaurant that no others could even come close to what they were able to achieve with this ad.

While I couldn't find out exactly how long ago this was made, it's clearly an early 2000s piece of work. It was uploaded to YouTube in 2008, and you can watch this crazy commercial from First National Beef & Brew below. While it's not too inappropriate, some may think that it is a bit on the risky side.

I have absolutely no idea who came up with the concept for this commercial but I have to think it was after a few too many of the Brews at the Beef & Brew. Who knew that Watertown, NY was so creative?

There's not a chance that in 2025 a commercial like this would ever see the light of day, but I do appreciate their outside of the box style of thinking to market steak. You don't see that kind of stuff in marketing these days.

I came upon the ad when I stumbled on this Instagram post about it.

Honestly, there's nothing quite like locally made commercials. These guys at the Beef & Brew are the winners of the most insane commercial of all time, if there was an award from that.

YouTube @ALLYSON025 YouTube @ALLYSON025 loading...

I am sad to report that it looks like you can no longer eat at this establishment, according to Yelp. But $10.95 for a pound of prime rib? Those were the days!